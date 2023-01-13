Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Arizona Coyotes (13-22-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-14-4, third in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota;…

Arizona Coyotes (13-22-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-14-4, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to end a seven-game slide with a win over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 22-14-4 overall with a 7-4-0 record against the Central Division. The Wild have an 8-3-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Arizona is 1-3-2 against the Central Division and 13-22-5 overall. The Coyotes have a -38 scoring differential, with 109 total goals scored and 147 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has nine goals and 19 assists for the Coyotes. Jakob Chychrun has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.