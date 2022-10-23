RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Lions WR St. Brown ruled out against Cowboys with concussion

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 2:45 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys because of a concussion.

Brown took an arm to the head when he was tackled by Jourdan Lewis on a 4-yard catch in the first quarter.

The loss of Brown added to the issues for a receiving group dealing with injuries. Josh Reynolds was playing after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

DJ Chark had already been ruled out of the game after not practicing all week because of an ankle issue.

Brown came into the game leading the Lions with 27 catches and was tied with tight end T.J. Hockenson for the club lead in receiving touchdowns with three.

