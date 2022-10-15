RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 10:09 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf.

Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL concussion rules — changes that were made in response to the way Tagovailoa’s case was handled.

