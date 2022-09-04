LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Richter scores 1st goal…

Richter scores 1st goal after tumor treatment, Hertha wins

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 12:22 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Richter scored his first goal since recovering from treatment for a testicular tumor to seal Hertha Berlin’s first win of the season as it beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Richter had made his first appearance, since undergoing treatment, in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund when he hit the crossbar.

The 24-year-old winger went one better against his former club Augsburg, tapping home from close range after Davie Selke had unselfishly passed the ball to him to finish off a counterattack and wrap up the match in stoppage time.

Richter progressed through the ranks at Augsburg before joining Hertha last year.

Dodi Lukebakio had headed in Marvin Plattenhardt’s cross in the 57th minute for the opener.

Augsburg, which has now lost all but one of its five matches, could have taken the lead in the 28th but Mergim Berisha’s finish came off the base of the left post.

Unbeaten Borussia Mönchengladbach played Mainz later Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

