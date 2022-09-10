September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Animals & Pets » Horse bred by Queen…

Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.

West Newton is out of the mare Queen’s Prize, also bred by the late monarch.

The victory was worth $21,000 for owner Upland Flats Racing. West Newton paid $16.20 to win on a $2 bet.

The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.

The queen died Thursday at age 96.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

horses | pimlico

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up