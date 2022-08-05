WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Animals & Pets » 5 Great Danes attack,…

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up