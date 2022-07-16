RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » Animals & Pets » Sheriff: Florida woman found…

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.

While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up