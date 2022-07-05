RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Animals & Pets » Mako shark fishing shut…

Mako shark fishing shut down to try to rebuild species

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government is shutting down fishing of a popular species of shark to try to give the animals a chance to recover from population decline. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shut down shortfin mako fishing on Tuesday. The big fish have long been prized by sport fishermen. They’re also popular with seafood fans, who have long used them to make steaks. NOAA says the ban on mako fishing has no set end date and will depend on the status of the species. The agency says the mako population is difficult to rebuild because the fish have slow population growth rates.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up