Mako shark fishing shut down to try to rebuild species

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government is shutting down fishing of a popular species of shark to try to give…

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government is shutting down fishing of a popular species of shark to try to give the animals a chance to recover from population decline. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shut down shortfin mako fishing on Tuesday. The big fish have long been prized by sport fishermen. They’re also popular with seafood fans, who have long used them to make steaks. NOAA says the ban on mako fishing has no set end date and will depend on the status of the species. The agency says the mako population is difficult to rebuild because the fish have slow population growth rates.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.