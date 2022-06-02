RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
US marshal, police dog wounded in shootout with 2 gunmen

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 4:36 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. marshal and his police dog were shot during an exchange of gunfire between officers and two gunmen Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

The officer, who is with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team, was shot while serving a warrant, said Elorm Blake, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service.

The two gunmen were arrested, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

After the shooting that occurred around 1:20 p.m., the marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He said the marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and called for an ambulance.

The marshal has not been identified.

The conditions of the dog and officer and further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The shootings came a day after a Chicago police officer was shot and seriously wounded while trying to make a traffic stop on the South Side. The gunman in that shooting remains at large.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

