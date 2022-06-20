Shellfish attitude in lobster land: Maine oysters boom

Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.

The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.

Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the valuable shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020.

The growth has also raised questions from members of other marine industries about whether the oyster business is growing too fast.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.