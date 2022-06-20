Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Home » Animals & Pets » Shellfish attitude in lobster…

Shellfish attitude in lobster land: Maine oysters boom

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.

The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.

Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the valuable shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020.

The growth has also raised questions from members of other marine industries about whether the oyster business is growing too fast.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

State Dept. 'Data for Diplomacy' winner recognized for COVID-19, air quality projects

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

Agencies advised to think ahead when working PMA goals into strategic plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up