Police: Officer shot, wounded dog running at him

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an officer responding to a domestic incident shot and wounded a dog that ran at him. New Castle County police say officers were dispatched to a domestic incident on Tamara Circle on Thursday afternoon. As one officer walked from his vehicle to the scene, police say a dog crossed the street and ran at the officer. The officer tried to get back into his vehicle, but the dog kept running at him. Police say the officer drew his firearm and shot the dog. The dog was found and taken to an animal hospital, where it was treated. Police say no people were injured during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

