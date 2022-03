NOME, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass wins 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.

NOME, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass wins 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.