Kountz and Northern Colorado host Montana State

Northern Colorado Bears (18-13, 13-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (23-7, 15-4 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Montana State Bobcats after Daylen Kountz scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 75-66 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 13-1 on their home court. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jubrile Belo averaging 0.5.

The Bears are 13-6 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Colorado won 77-75 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Kountz led Northern Colorado with 21 points, and Xavier Bishop led Montana State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Belo is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Matt Johnson is averaging 13.9 points and four assists for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, five steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

