Delaware lawmakers eye ban on cat declawing

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some Delaware lawmakers are itching to ensure that cats can keep scratching. A bill introduced in the state House on Thursday on would prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets except for “therapeutic purposes.”

That definition means addressing a physical or medical condition that compromises the health or well-being of a cat.

It does not include cosmetic or aesthetic reasons, or reasons of convenience, like protecting your furniture. Supporters of the ban say declawing hurts the cat and leaves it unable to defend itself.

Cat owners could still trim their pets’ nails. Currently, New York is the only state to have banned cat declawing. The Maryland legislature is close to passing a similar ban.

