RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Animals & Pets » Delaware lawmakers eye ban…

Delaware lawmakers eye ban on cat declawing

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some Delaware lawmakers are itching to ensure that cats can keep scratching. A bill introduced in the state House on Thursday on would prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets except for “therapeutic purposes.”

That definition means addressing a physical or medical condition that compromises the health or well-being of a cat.

It does not include cosmetic or aesthetic reasons, or reasons of convenience, like protecting your furniture. Supporters of the ban say declawing hurts the cat and leaves it unable to defend itself.

Cat owners could still trim their pets’ nails. Currently, New York is the only state to have banned cat declawing. The Maryland legislature is close to passing a similar ban.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up