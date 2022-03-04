Alcorn State hosts UAPB after Williams’ 32-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-23, 5-12 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (14-15, 13-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Alcorn State Braves after Shawn Williams scored 32 points in UAPB’s 87-79 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 5-3 at home. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.0% from downtown, led by Tajah Fraley shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Golden Lions are 5-12 in SWAC play. UAPB is 2-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Alcorn State won the last matchup 70-64 on Feb. 5. Darius Agnew scored 15 points points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 10.4 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

