BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Animals & Pets » Jaguars rule out CB…

Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Griffin is dealing with a concussion.

Coach Urban Meyer also said Friday that running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) are good to go and will start. He added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play.

Linder hasn’t played since spraining a knee and an ankle in Week 5. O’Shaughnessy has been sidelined since injuring an ankle in Week 2.

Without Griffin, Tre Herndon or Chris Claybrooks is expected to start opposite Campbell. Herndon was inactive the last three weeks.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | NFL News | Sports

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up