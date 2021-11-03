Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
Home » Animals & Pets » Delmarva fox squirrels relocated…

Delmarva fox squirrels relocated to Delaware

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 5:51 PM

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware is adding to its population of a squirrel considered endangered until a few years ago. WDEL-FM reports that the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says four Delmarva fox squirrels were recently relocated from Maryland to the Delaware Forest Service’s Headquarters Tract at Redden State Forest near Georgetown. The Delmarva fox squirrel is larger, fluffier, and more silver in color than an Eastern gray squirrel. The squirrel was added to the federal Endangered Species list in 1967 and was removed in 2015. While the squirrel is abundant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, it remains rare in Delaware. Officials plan to relocate at least another 15 squirrels to Delaware in the spring.

