CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Animals & Pets » Delaware health officials: Raccoon…

Delaware health officials: Raccoon that bit person was rabid

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say a raccoon that bit and scratched a person in the Bear area last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

The the Division of Public Health says the person who was bitten and scratched has begun treatment for rabies exposure.

Officials say anyone who thinks they may have been bitten, scratched, or come in contact with a raccoon in the area of Frazer and Denny Roads in Bear should immediately contact their health care provider or the division’s rabies program.

Of 176 animals tested for rabies so far this year, officials said 18 were confirmed to be rabid.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | Local News

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up