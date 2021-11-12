Delaware health officials: Raccoon that bit person was rabid

Delaware health officials say a raccoon that bit and scratched a person in the Bear area last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say a raccoon that bit and scratched a person in the Bear area last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

The the Division of Public Health says the person who was bitten and scratched has begun treatment for rabies exposure.

Officials say anyone who thinks they may have been bitten, scratched, or come in contact with a raccoon in the area of Frazer and Denny Roads in Bear should immediately contact their health care provider or the division’s rabies program.

Of 176 animals tested for rabies so far this year, officials said 18 were confirmed to be rabid.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.