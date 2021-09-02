CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Animals & Pets » United Center requiring proof…

United Center requiring proof of vaccination, negative test

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The United Center in Chicago is requiring people attending events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy announced Thursday by the venue takes effect immediately and applies to fans as well as arena and team employees.

The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test. That includes a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone under 12 can provide proof of a negative test.

There will be no testing at the arena.

City and state mask mandates requiring anyone 2 and older to wear one covering their mouth and nose while not eating or drinking still apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | NBA News | Sports

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up