Wolves forward Jimenez plays 1st game since skull fracture

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 12:59 PM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez played in his first match since being stretchered off the field with a fractured skull nearly eight months ago.

The Mexico international wore protective headgear and played Saturday in a friendly against third-division Crewe as Wolverhampton prepares for the new Premier League season.

“Eight months of hard work and rehabilitation have led to this moment,” Wolverhampton wrote on its Twitter account.

Jimenez had surgery in late November after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game. He collided with Luiz while jumping for the ball at a corner and was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask.

The 30-year-old Jimenez had made a bright start to the season with four goals in 10 Premier League games.

In three seasons with Wolves, he has netted 31 goals in 66 games.

