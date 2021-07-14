Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Animals & Pets » Court orders shorter sentence…

Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

The panel agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to somewhere between 17 1/2 years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison. The court ordered the trial court to re-sentence Maldonado-Passage.

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up