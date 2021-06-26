CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Police: 2 charged after dead monkey found in hot parked car

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:49 PM

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two people face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers on Wednesday found the dead nine-week old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark after the facility’s management notified police.

Police say the other monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.

One of the monkeys’ owners is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and the other with animal cruelty. Both are from Indiana.

Police say additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

