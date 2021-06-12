Fish kill found in canal off Rehoboth Bay in Delaware

A conservation group says about 200,000 juvenile menhaden died in a fish kill off Rehoboth Bay.

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays told the Delaware News-Journal that a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water was responsible for the kill.

Residents discovered the dead fish Thursday in a canal off Arnell Road in Rehoboth.

Menhaden are a small, oily bait fish that serve as a food source for other species and a prime source for fish oil supplements.

