CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | US to spend $3.2B on treatments | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Animals & Pets » Fish kill found in…

Fish kill found in canal off Rehoboth Bay in Delaware

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A conservation group says about 200,000 juvenile menhaden died in a fish kill off Rehoboth Bay.

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays told the Delaware News-Journal that a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water was responsible for the kill.

Residents discovered the dead fish Thursday in a canal off Arnell Road in Rehoboth.

Menhaden are a small, oily bait fish that serve as a food source for other species and a prime source for fish oil supplements.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Latest News | Local News

Tags:

menhaden | rehoboth

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up