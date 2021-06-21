CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Bison injures woman in Yellowstone National Park

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 7:01 PM

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park.

How the bison hurt the woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake was not known, but she had significant injuries, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said.

“We’re not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred,” Veress told the Billings Gazette.

Park officials didn’t identify the woman. She was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone a year on average, usually when people approach the animals, according to a 2018 study.

Park officials urge people to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from wolves and bears.

