Bears release left tackle Leno after drafting Jenkins

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 4:34 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. on Monday.

Leno tweeted that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans.

The team announced the move later in the day.

Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018.

Leno’s release comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Jenkins made 35 starts over four seasons for the Cowboys, including 26 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. And general manager Ryan Pace said the Bears believe he can play both tackle spots in the NFL.

If they go with Jenkins at left tackle, the Bears could have Sam Mustipher at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard with James Daniels at right guard and recently re-signed Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

