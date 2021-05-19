CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Alaska man seriously injured in mauling after startling bear

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 3:59 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man was mauled and seriously injured by an adult brown bear after the man came across the bear while he was in a wooded area alone surveying land, officials said Wednesday

The bear charged Allen Dewitt Minish, 61, who suffered head lacerations and puncture wounds in the brief attack on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

Minish was found by troopers and local fire and rescue personnel, who took him a nearby road. He was later flown to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, where he was listed in good condition.

The bear left the area after the attack and troopers did not find it.

The mauling took place near the small community of Gulkona, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.

Minish is from the nearby tiny community of Chitna, troopers said.

