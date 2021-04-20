CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Animals & Pets » Woman flown to burn…

Woman flown to burn center after RV blast, official says

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 8:47 PM

Authorities say a Virginia woman was flown to a burn center after an explosion in a recreational vehicle that blew one of her two dogs through the front windshield at a state park in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a Virginia woman was flown to a burn center after an explosion in a recreational vehicle that blew one of her two dogs through the front windshield at a state park in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker reports that Ryan Township firefighters were called to Locust Lake State Park at about 6 p.m. Sunday and found the victim on the ground with face and neck burns.

Officials said the blast blew out the front window and ejected the dog, but the animal had only minor burns.

State police said the explosion was an accidental ignition of propane.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Local News | Virginia News

FBI expanding footprint in Huntsville as part of multi-year realignment strategy

Military exchanges to open their doors to civilian employees starting in May

Bipartisan bill builds on momentum for greater federal R&D spending

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up