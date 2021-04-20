Woman flown to burn center after RV blast, official says

Authorities say a Virginia woman was flown to a burn center after an explosion in a recreational vehicle that blew one of her two dogs through the front windshield at a state park in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker reports that Ryan Township firefighters were called to Locust Lake State Park at about 6 p.m. Sunday and found the victim on the ground with face and neck burns.

Officials said the blast blew out the front window and ejected the dog, but the animal had only minor burns.

State police said the explosion was an accidental ignition of propane.

