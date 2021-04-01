CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Animals & Pets » Westminster dog show to…

Westminster dog show to return to NYC in January 2022

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Show dogs will have their day in Madison Square Garden again when the Westminster Kennel Club show returns in January after coronavirus precautions prompted a shift to the suburbs this spring.

The club announced Thursday that next year’s final rounds will be held as usual at the famous arena — though earlier than normal, on Jan. 25-26. Preliminary rounds will be at a venue to be announced and start Jan. 24, after a Jan. 22 agility championship at the same place.

Meanwhile, Westminster is preparing for a very different show this year.

It will be outdoors at a riverfront estate about 25 miles (40 km) north of Manhattan in Tarrytown, on June 12-13 instead of in February — and without spectators, apparently for the first time. The multi-day event usually draws 35,000 to 40,000 people in all, according to the club.

This year will mark the first time in the show’s 144-year history that it won’t be somewhere in Manhattan, and the first time in over a century that the best in show prize won’t be awarded at the Garden.

Fans can watch the final rounds on Fox channels. Preliminary rounds, including the agility competition’s early stages June 11, and an obedience competition will be streamed on Westminster’s website.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up