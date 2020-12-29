CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » Animals & Pets » Young sea lion recovers…

Young sea lion recovers from shark bite, returns to ocean

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A feisty young sea lion is back in the Northern California wild after five weeks of rehabilitation to treat a severe shark bite, domoic acid poisoning and malnutrition.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Monday that it had successfully released Jenya last week at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands.

The male sea lion was rescued from San Francisco’s Aquatic Park by Fisherman’s Wharf in November after the center received reports of a lethargic sea lion with a large left shoulder wound.

Jenya gained back 25 pounds and was released once he had regained full motion and weight distribution on his left front flipper, the center said.

“Jenya’s road to recovery was one of the most inspiring patient cases I’ve seen this year,” said Emily Trumbull, veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center.

The center is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world and has cared for more than 440 seals and sea lions this year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up