Packers rule TE Sternberger out for Sunday’s game with Lions

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 5:09 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.

Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.

Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage (groin) and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion) and Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable.

Savage, who has three interceptions in Green Bay’s last two games, practiced on a limited basis Friday. St. Brown also was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Taylor didn’t practice on Friday after being a limited participant a day earlier.

