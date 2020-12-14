HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Animals & Pets » Mother of child killed…

Mother of child killed by family dog gets 1 year in prison

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman was sentenced to a year in prison Monday in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

Jennifer Connell, 38, of Lafayette also will spend four years on probation. Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer sentenced her after she had pleaded guilty to one count of neglect in September, the Journal and Courier reported.

Police who were called Jan. 25 found an aggressive dog covered with blood on its mouth and chest and standing near the lifeless body of Julian Connell on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. Officers had to shoot the dog to get to the infant, but the child already was dead.

Police have said Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

Connell told police she was trying to find a new home for the pit bull, which had been aggressive toward the family and the second dog, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up