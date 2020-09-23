Wyoming governor: Let states, not courts, help species

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act rather than indefinite federal protection would…

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act rather than indefinite federal protection would do more to help imperiled species recover.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon testified Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in Washington, D.C.

A bill introduced by Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso would give state officials including state wildlife agencies more oversight of threatened and endangered species. Gordon says that’s a good idea but skeptics including Sen. Tom Carper, of Delaware, question whether states can do a better job than federal officials. The bill’s prospects likely hinge on the upcoming election.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.