Bears place CB Burns on injured reserve because of torn ACL

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 1:29 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Thursday because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.

The Bears also signed receiver Rodney Adams. A fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017, he has appeared in one game.

