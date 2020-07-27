CORONAVIRUS NEWS: GWU to hold fall semester online | 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 7:27 PM

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The name of the woman was not available on Monday.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it’s possible the shark mistook the person for food.

