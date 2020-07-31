CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus relief up in the air | Latest coronavirus test results and trends | Parenting in a pandemic
Home » Animals & Pets » Lions safety Jayron Kearse…

Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended 3 games

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayron Kearse of the Detroit Lions has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse.

Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 28, following the team’s Week 3 game at Arizona.

Formerly with division rival Minnesota, Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up