Florida police identify 3 killed in dispute over dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog.

Port St. Lucie police said Ronald Delserro, 82, was “actively shooting” with two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman’s home Monday, killing him and Hansman’s daughter, Harper.

A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home.

“If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPEC. “A little girl calls in saying that, you know, ‘There’s someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family’s dead.’”

When police arrived, they found Delserro on the second floor and exchanged gunshots with him, the release said. One officer was shot in the arm and chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The officer was hospitalized and released.

When SWAT arrived, Delserro was dead. His death is under investigation.

Four people inside the home managed to escape. Hansman, 55, was pronounced dead the scene in the garage. Harper died while being taken to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro told news outlets the incident appeared to stem from a dispute involving a dog.

On March 4, Animal Control went to Hansman’s and Delserro’s homes regarding a dog bite involving Delserro’s dog, a female bull mastiff named Roxy.

An adult female victim told Animal Control that Delserro’s dog bite her. A hearing was set for May 5 but Delserro didn’t show up. On July 1, Animal Control issued Delserro a “final declaration paperwork indicating … Roxy would be deemed dangerous.”

