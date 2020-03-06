Virginia lawmakers OK bill to manage wildlife collision rate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill to create a wildlife corridor action plan recently passed the General Assembly. Proponents of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill to create a wildlife corridor action plan recently passed the General Assembly. Proponents of the bill argue that it will be good for native wildlife and reduce property damage and injuries caused in wildlife related crashes. Opponents say the bill is an example of wasteful government spending. The bill, introduced by Fairfax Democratic Sen. Dave Marsden directs the Virginia departments of Game and Inland Fisheries, Transportation, and Conservation and Recreation to conduct a study to identify areas where wildlife habitat is fragmented by human development and roads with a high wildlife collision rate.

