Va. police: Toddler dies after being bitten by family dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 2-year-old child who was bitten by a dog in Virginia has died.

News outlets report a 1-year-old pit bull bit the toddler on Monday afternoon in Portsmouth. The dog has been placed in quarantine. A police sergeant says the pit bull is a family dog.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries from the bite and later died at a hospital. The child hasn’t been identified.

The police department says officers are working with animal control on the investigation. It isn’t clear whether anyone would face charges.

