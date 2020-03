Officials urge caution as bears begin to wake from slumber

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that black bears are most active in Virginia from the beginning of April until the beginning of November.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The state of Virginia has been alerting residents to the fact that bears are beginning to wake up from their winter slumber and will soon be in search of food.

That means they could likely be in people’s backyards. The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that black bears are most active in Virginia from the beginning of April until the beginning of November.

Dan Lovelace, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said recently that there are 17,000 bears across the state.

He said that if you’re anywhere in Virginia, “you can say you’re pretty much in bear country.”

