New Delaware law limits how long dogs can be tied up outside

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s governor has passed a law limiting how long pet owners can keep their dogs tied up outside and specifies what kinds of conditions they must be kept in during severe weather events.

The Senate bill signed Wednesday by Gov. John Carney in Wilmington makes it illegal for dog owners to tether the animals or leave them unattended outside for more than two hours when nobody is home, or nine consecutive hours in a day when someone is home.

The Delaware State News reports the bill also mandates that from November to March, dogs must be kept in spaces that are wind and water proof and capable of preserving heat.

