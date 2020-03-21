Delaware beaches closed to discourage gathering groups

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says the state’s beaches are being closed because too many groups are visiting…

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says the state’s beaches are being closed because too many groups are visiting them in resistance to social distancing directives for the new coronavirus. Carney said the prohibition taking effect Saturday could last through May 15. Public beach access is barred except for exercise or to walk dogs where dogs are permitted. Local communities could make the ban more restrictive. An earlier emergency declaration by Carney prohibited public gatherings of 50 or more people for several weeks. Violations are considered a criminal offense. Delaware’s public health office says 45 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delaware.

