Baltimore worker rescues injured dog from trash incinerator

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore worker operating a trash loading machine rescued a severely injured dog after the animal fell 30 feet into a garbage incinerator.

Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) said in a statement Wednesday that the operator of a front-end loader noticed something moving, stopped his machine and jumped into the trash to save the critically injured dog.

Veterinarians found the animal, named Donut, was unable to walk and suffering from previously sustained cuts and puncture wounds.

A spokeswoman says Donut could require surgery on both of his legs and added that it’s unclear whether someone placed the dog into the trash chute or whether the animal crawled in.

“While Donut physically looked like he was too far gone, he showed us that he still had hope by wagging his tail and trying to move his face close to ours for comfort,” BARCS said. “Everyone who helped him Monday morning keeps talking about how all Donut wants to do is give kisses.”

A fundraiser has been established to help pay for the surgery that Donut will likely need on his front legs. As of Thursday morning, over $30,000 had been raised.

Anyone with information on the events that led up to Donut being left in the loading machine is asked to call the Baltimore City Animal Control Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101.

