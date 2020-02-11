Seal pup rescued in Delaware recovers at Baltimore Aquarium

A marine education center says a team of volunteers rescued a 1-month-old gray seal pup who was found injured and stranded along a Delaware beach over the weekend.

The Delaware News Journal reports the Lewes-based Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute was called Saturday afternoon to a lifesaving station south of Dewey Beach to help the female distressed pup.

The 3-foot-long baby had suffered serious wounds to her neck and flippers. Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says the pup, named India after the Indian River inlet where she was found, has since been taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment.

