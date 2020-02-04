Home » Animals & Pets » Baltimore Aquarium sea turtle…

Baltimore Aquarium sea turtle ‘Calypso’ dies suddenly

The Associated Press

February 4, 2020, 8:10 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials at the National Aquarium in Baltimore are trying to determine why a sea turtle who had been in its care for nearly 20 years died unexpectedly over the weekend.

The National Aquarium announced the death of female sea turtle Calypso in a tweet on Monday.

Officials said she came to the National Aquarium in 2002 after being stranded in the Long Island Sound with an infected left flipper that was later amputated.

She weighed just 6 pounds when she was rescued, and grew to weigh a hefty 500 pounds.

The aquarium said Calypso was in good health and displayed no clear signs of distress leading up to her death.

A necropsy will be performed.

