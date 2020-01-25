It’s seal season in Delaware. What to do if you see one?

Delaware's official marine mammal and sea turtle stranding response group is giving advice on what to do if you see a seal.

LEWES, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s official marine mammal and sea turtle stranding response group is giving advice on what to do if you see a seal.

The Delaware State News reports that it’s common from now through April to see seals on beaches and other places where they can rest. The MERR Institute recommends that the public stay at least 150 feet from seals and to always keep pets on a leash since seals are wild animals that can bite if they feel threatened.

Four species of seals may visit Delaware. If someone encounters a seal, contact MERR as soon as possible at 302 228-5029.

