Hay tainted by toxic beetles kills 14 horses in Wisconsin

In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo, Red Ridge Ranch equestrian riding center owner Lyle Peterson walks one of the business' Belgian horses on the property in Mauston, Wis. More than 100 of the ranch's horses were sickened after ingesting contaminated hay obtained from out-of-state suppliers. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo, blankets once worn by horses that recently died from eating contaminated hay remain draped on posts at Red Ridge Ranch in Mauston, Wis. Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson, who owns the equestrian riding enterprise with her husband, Lyle Peterson, said she lost 14 horses after they ingested the feed which was found to contain blister beetle toxin. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo, horses owned by the Red Ridge Ranch equestrian business share field on the property in Mauston, Wis. Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson, who owns the enterprise with her husband, Lyle Peterson, said 14 of her animals died after eating contaminated hay obtained from out-of-state suppliers. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo, hay obtained from out-of-state suppliers and allegedly contaminated with a toxin lethal to horses, remains unused at the Red Ridge Ranch equestrian riding business in Mauston, Wis. Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson, who owns the business with her husband, Lyle Peterson, said 14 of her animals died after eating the feed. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 photo, Red Ridge Ranch owner Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson shares an embrace with Rick Short, a friend and neighbor, after Short arrived with unexpected donations from himself and another neighbor to assist the equestrian riding center in Mauston, Wis. Fourteen of the business' horses died after eating contaminated hay obtained from out-of-state suppliers, and more than 100 from the ranch's stable showed health complications as well. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — Hay tainted by a toxic beetle is blamed for the deaths of 14 horses and illnesses to dozens of others on a Wisconsin ranch.

Steady rain and flooding this past summer left the hay in fields at Red Ridge Riding Stable in Mauston unusable. So, the owners, Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson and her husband, Lyle Peterson, purchased six semi loads of hay and alfalfa from farms in South Dakota and Wyoming to feed their horses.

A blister beetle that releases a toxin when crushed during harvest is blamed for the horses’ deaths and for sickening another 100 horses on the ranch. Veterinarian Dave Kolb performed necropsies on some of the horses. Kolb said the toxin irritates the linings of the horses’ stomachs and intestines.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab director PJ Liesch said blister beetles comprise an entire family of beetles that can be found worldwide, including nearly 30 species in Wisconsin that aren’t typically on hay and alfalfa during harvest.

“In the grand scheme of things, blister beetles are not uncommon in Wisconsin. However, they are rarely an issue in hay,” Liesch said in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal. “In my nearly six years as director of the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab, the recent incident in the state is the only time I’ve encountered an issue with horses and blister beetles. Having multiple horses die is an unusual occurrence.”

There were no other reports of horse deaths elsewhere related to the tainted hay.

Kanarowski-Peterson is now trying to increase awareness about blister beetles. And she’s launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help cover the cost of buying new hay and paying for veterinarian bills. While insurance would cover the loss of harvested hay due to a fire or tornado, the ranch’s insurance policy does not cover blister beetles.

