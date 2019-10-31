Home » Animals & Pets » Dog helps police ID…

Dog helps police ID pedestrian hit by vehicle

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 5:50 AM

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a dog helped officers find the home of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Fair Lawn police say the man was crossing Berdan Avenue at Sunnyside Drive when he was hit Wednesday night. The man, who didn’t have any ID, was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries.

His American bulldog was not injured. “Mr. Wrinkles” led officers to the man’s home about five blocks away so the 64-year-old’s family could be notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of chest and arm injuries.

