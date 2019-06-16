202
Paris zoo gives orangutan Nenette a 50th birthday party

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 12:32 pm 06/16/2019 12:32pm
Nenette, one of the world's oldest Borneo orangutans in captivity, has celebrated her 50th birthday at a zoo in Paris, where she has lived almost all her life. See photos.

PARIS (AP) — Nenette, one of the world’s oldest Borneo orangutans in captivity, has celebrated her 50th birthday at a zoo in Paris, where she has lived almost all her life.

Birthday cake, wrapped boxes and visitors singing “Happy Birthday” were part of the party held Sunday for Nenette at Menagerie, a zoo in the Jardin des Plantes gardens.

She was treated to exotic fruits and ate a strawberry cake. Some of her favorite activities — painting and do-it-yourself workshops — were also on the party’s program.

Nenette is one of the last orangutans living in a zoo to be born out of captivity. She settled in Paris in 1972 at age 3.

The zoo says orangutans in the wild have experienced sharp population declines in the past 20 years.

