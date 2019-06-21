202
Home » Animals & Pets » No criminal charges in…

No criminal charges in dog mauling death of 14-year-old boy

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 3:48 pm 06/21/2019 03:48pm
Share

DIGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have concluded their investigation into the dog mauling death of a 14-year-old Massachusetts boy without bringing criminal charges.

The Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday that the death of Ryan Hazel, of Rehoboth, on May 9 was “sadly a terrible tragedy.”

Ryan was killed by five dogs he regularly cared for on the property of a dog trainer in Dighton.

The office says the cause of the attack is not known and likely never will be known.

Officials say “no evidence points to Ryan’s actions or conduct contributing at all” to his death.

The four Belgian Malinois and a Dutch shepherd were all subsequently euthanized on May 23.

The dogs’ owner cooperated with investigators. The dogs were not properly licensed but were vaccinated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!