Jersey Shore fishermen have ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter with Great White Shark

(NEW YORK) — While others may have tried to escape in fear, a team of fishermen in New Jersey considered themselves lucky when a Great White Shark approached their boat.

The fishermen boating off the coast of Manasquan, which is about 10 miles south of Asbury Park, couldn’t contain their excitement and called the encounter a “once in a lifetime” experience, according to a video posted on Facebook.

The shark swam toward the boat, jumped up and ate a bag of ground-up fish bait before turning around, the video shows.

Jeff Crilly, who posted the video on his Facebook page and called it the “best day ever on the water.”

He estimated the shark, among the most feared predators, may have been 16 feet long.

